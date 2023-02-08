 Skip navigation
Report: Titans to hire Chad Brinker as assistant G.M.

  
Published February 8, 2023 08:04 AM

Tennnesee is adding a seasoned personnel veteran to its front office.

Per Albert Breer of SI.com, the Titans are hiring Chad Brinker to be their assistant General Manager.

Brinker was the Packers’ personnel/football administration executive, serving in that role since 2021. He had been with the Packers for 13 seasons rising from a scouting assistant, to pro scout, to assistant director of pro scouting/salary cap analyst before his current role.

As Breer notes, Brinker is set to lead the team’s football operations and strategy and report to General Manager Ran Carthon.

Tennessee hired Carthon last month. He replaces Jon Robinson, who was fired in December.