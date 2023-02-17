 Skip navigation
Report: Trending toward Eric Bieniemy becoming Commanders offensive coordinator

  
Published February 17, 2023 04:31 AM
Brother From Another takes a look at why black coordinators aren't getting opportunities to be the head coach while white coordinators in similar situations continue getting chances.

Eric Bieniemy remains in Washington on Friday for a second day of conversations with the Commanders about their offensive coordinator vacancy and it looks like he maybe staying there for the 2023 season as well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that there is mutual interest between Bieniemy and the Commanders and that things are trending toward Bieniemy taking the job. There are still details to be ironed out before any deal is done, but a deal could be done before the day is out.

Bieniemy has spent the last five seasons as the offensive coordinator with the Chiefs and has helped the team win a pair of Super Bowl titles during that span, but his success has not paid off with a head coaching job. While his Kansas City predecessors Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy both took that step, Bieniemy may feel he needs to go somewhere without Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid in order to climb the final rung of the coaching ladder.

Nagy returned to the Chiefs in 2022 after being fired by the Bears and he’d be a leading candidate to return to the offensive coordinator role in Kansas City if Bieniemy does move on to Washington.