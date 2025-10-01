 Skip navigation
Report: Trey Benson’s status for Week 5 is in question

  
Published October 1, 2025 11:38 AM

Already without James Conner, the Cardinals have another injury concern at running back.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, Trey Benson’s status for Sunday’s game against the Titans is in question after he banged his knee at the end of last Thursday’s loss to the Seahawks.

Benson started last week’s game after Conner suffered a season-ending injury. He’s rushed for 160 yards on 29 carries and caught 13 passes for 64 yards so far this year.

The Cardinals’ first injury report of the week will be released later on Wednesday.