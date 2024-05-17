 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mcvaygoff_240517.jpg
Could McVay ever consider trying to get Goff back?
nbc_pft_rookieqbs_240516.jpg
Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
nbc_pft_week1_240516.jpg
Unpacking top Week 1 matchups to watch

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mcvaygoff_240517.jpg
Could McVay ever consider trying to get Goff back?
nbc_pft_rookieqbs_240516.jpg
Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
nbc_pft_week1_240516.jpg
Unpacking top Week 1 matchups to watch

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Tua Tagovailoa has been absent for most of Dolphins offseason work

  
Published May 17, 2024 08:56 AM

A potential contract extension for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been a subject of conversation around the team this offseason and it appears that the lack of one is impacting Tagovailoa’s attendance at the team’s offseason program.

The team posted a picture of Tagovailoa at the facility in the middle of April during an early workout, but Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that Tagovailoa has not been with the team for most of their work. All of that work has been voluntary and Tagovailoa is not obligated to attend, although Jones notes that he has taken part in such work in past seasons.

Next week marks the start of the final phase of offseason work. Players will not be in pads, but full team drills is allowed at OTAs. The Dolphins will have a mandatory minicamp in June to wrap up the program.

Tagovailoa will be subject to fines if he skips that work and that would lead to questions about training camp plans if a deal is still not in place between the team and the quarterback.