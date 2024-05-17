Report: Tua Tagovailoa has been absent for most of Dolphins offseason work

A potential contract extension for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been a subject of conversation around the team this offseason and it appears that the lack of one is impacting Tagovailoa’s attendance at the team’s offseason program.

The team posted a picture of Tagovailoa at the facility in the middle of April during an early workout, but Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that Tagovailoa has not been with the team for most of their work. All of that work has been voluntary and Tagovailoa is not obligated to attend, although Jones notes that he has taken part in such work in past seasons.

Next week marks the start of the final phase of offseason work. Players will not be in pads, but full team drills is allowed at OTAs. The Dolphins will have a mandatory minicamp in June to wrap up the program.

Tagovailoa will be subject to fines if he skips that work and that would lead to questions about training camp plans if a deal is still not in place between the team and the quarterback.