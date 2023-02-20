Report: Vance Joseph will interview remotely with Eagles on Wednesday and Thursday

The Eagles are interviewing Vance Joseph this week in their search for a defensive coordinator to replace Jonathan Gannon. The Cardinals hired the former Eagles defensive coordinator as their head coach last week.

The Cardinals released Joseph to search for a new job after Gannon’s hiring.

Joseph will meet with the Eagles remotely, Mike Klis of 9News reports, with an interview with Nick Sirianni on Wednesday and with General Manager Howie Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie on Thursday.

Joseph remains a candidate for the Broncos’ defensive coordinator job, along with Rex Ryan.

Joseph went 11-21 in two seasons as the Broncos’ head coach before joining the Cardinals in 2019 after the Broncos fired him.

He was defensive coordinator of the Dolphins in 2016 in his only other stint in charge of a defense.