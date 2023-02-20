 Skip navigation
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Vance Joseph will interview remotely with Eagles on Wednesday and Thursday

  
Published February 20, 2023 01:18 PM
February 20, 2023 04:20 PM
Jim Trotter and Mike Jones join Brother From Another to analyze the Carolina Panthers' coaching staff, and discuss why there are so many talented minority coaches unable to break away from an assistant role.

The Eagles are interviewing Vance Joseph this week in their search for a defensive coordinator to replace Jonathan Gannon. The Cardinals hired the former Eagles defensive coordinator as their head coach last week.

The Cardinals released Joseph to search for a new job after Gannon’s hiring.

Joseph will meet with the Eagles remotely, Mike Klis of 9News reports, with an interview with Nick Sirianni on Wednesday and with General Manager Howie Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie on Thursday.

Joseph remains a candidate for the Broncos’ defensive coordinator job, along with Rex Ryan.

Joseph went 11-21 in two seasons as the Broncos’ head coach before joining the Cardinals in 2019 after the Broncos fired him.

He was defensive coordinator of the Dolphins in 2016 in his only other stint in charge of a defense.