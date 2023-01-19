 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Report: Wes Phillips plans to stay with Vikings after Chargers interview request

  
Published January 19, 2023 06:30 AM
nbc_pft_chargers_230116
January 16, 2023 09:35 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms perform a post mortem on the Chargers' spectacular collapse against the Jaguars and its ripple effect on the franchise.

The Chargers are looking for a new offensive coordinator, but it doesn’t look like it will be Wes Phillips.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Chargers requested an interview with the Vikings offensive coordinator after firing Joe Lombardi earlier this week. Fowler reports that Phillips plans to remain with the Vikings rather than vie for a spot on Brandon Staley’s staff in Los Angeles.

Phillips moved to the Vikings from the Rams with Kevin O’Connell when O’Connell was hired as the head coach in Minnesota last year. He spent three years with the Rams and worked in Washington and Dallas before making the move to Los Angeles.

Staley said earlier this week that he thinks the Chargers offensive coordinator opening is “one of the top jobs in the league,” but Phillips’ call suggests that not everyone thinks it will be a sure bet for success.