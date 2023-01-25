 Skip navigation
Reports: Broncos terminate expiring contract of Jerry Rosburg, but could he return?

  
Published January 25, 2023 02:49 PM
nbc_pft_broncoshcdecision_230125
January 25, 2023 09:04 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why the Broncos could move quickly to bring in a head coach and how David Shaw’s connection to Condoleezza Rice could be a factor.

The Broncos terminated the expiring contract of interim coach and special assistant Jerry Rosburg, but that doesn’t mean Rosburg is done in Denver.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it was a procedural move.

“My understanding is he’s well regarded and may be back with Denver with new leadership,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter.

The Broncos coaxed Rosburg out of retirement after first-time head coach Nathaniel Hackett botched game management during the first two games of the season. Rosburg, with the title of senior assistant, sat in the booth during games to advise Hackett on his decision making.

When Hackett was fired with two games to go, and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero turned down the interim job, the Broncos turned to Rosburg to finish out the season.

The Broncos nearly upset the Chiefs in Week 17, losing 24-21, and beat the Chargers 31-28 to finish the season.

They now are in search of a full-time head coach.