Reports: Darius Slay didn’t ask Eagles for a trade

  
Published March 10, 2023 05:59 AM
A report on Friday morning said the Eagles have given cornerback Darius Slay permission to seek a trade has been followed up by others that indicate that permission did not come because Slay is set on leaving the Eagles.

According to multiple reports, Slay did not ask the Eagles for a chance to find a new place to play. It appears that the development is tied to Slay’s contractual situation.

Slay is headed into the final year of his current contract and is set to make $17 million with a cap hit of just over $26.1 million. A new deal would bring down that cap hit, but Friday’s development would seem to be a sign that any talks on that front have not been productive.

Slay would likely be looking for a new deal from a new team as well, so the chance to speak to other clubs could lead to movement that leads to Slay staying in Philly rather than moving on this offseason.