Reports: Jets agree to three-year, $18 million deal with Quincy Williams

The Jets have agreed to terms with linebacker Quincy Williams on a three-year, $18 million deal, according to multiple reports. The deal has a maximum value of $21 million and includes $9 million guaranteed.

Williams, the younger brother of Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, was scheduled to become a free agent next week.

Quincy Williams made $2.54 million in the final year of his rookie deal.

The Jaguars made him a third-round pick in 2019, and he played two seasons in Jacksonville before they cut him out of the 2021 preseason.

In two seasons with the Jets, Williams has started 28 of 31 games played and made 216 tackles, five sacks, 10 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, six pass breakups and 21 tackles for loss.

He appeared in 78 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in 2021 and 79 percent in 2022.