Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals "in better shape" than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Reports: Jets agree to three-year, $18 million deal with Quincy Williams

  
Published March 12, 2023 02:47 PM
nbc_pft_rodgerslatest_230309
March 9, 2023 08:20 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dissect what message the Jets are sending after flying out to Aaron Rodgers and how they'd expect him to be all-in with New York too.

The Jets have agreed to terms with linebacker Quincy Williams on a three-year, $18 million deal, according to multiple reports. The deal has a maximum value of $21 million and includes $9 million guaranteed.

Williams, the younger brother of Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, was scheduled to become a free agent next week.

Quincy Williams made $2.54 million in the final year of his rookie deal.

The Jaguars made him a third-round pick in 2019, and he played two seasons in Jacksonville before they cut him out of the 2021 preseason.

In two seasons with the Jets, Williams has started 28 of 31 games played and made 216 tackles, five sacks, 10 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, six pass breakups and 21 tackles for loss.

He appeared in 78 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in 2021 and 79 percent in 2022.