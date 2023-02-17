 Skip navigation
Reports: Panthers hire Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator

  
Published February 17, 2023 12:19 PM
The Panthers are hiring Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown as their new offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter was among other candidates for the job.

Brown interviewed for the Texans’ head coaching position and drew interest for other offensive coordinator vacancies, including in Tampa Bay. He spent three seasons with the Rams, his only NFL coaching experience.

Most of his background is with running backs, but he coached the Rams’ tight ends for most of this past season in Sean McVay’s offense. Brown moved back to running backs when Ra’Shaad Samples left for Arizona State, and the Rams recently hired a new tight ends coach in Nick Caley.

Brown has coordinator experience from his time at the University of Miami.