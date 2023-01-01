Rhamondre Stevenson, Hunter Henry are expected to play

The Patriots will be short on defensive backs for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, but are set to have a couple of offensive players who were listed as questionable on Friday.

According to multiple reports, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and tight end Hunter Henry are expected to play. Stevenson has been dealing with an ankle injury while Henry has a knee injury.

Henry’s presence would help make up for the absence of Jonnu Smith, who was ruled out with a concussion.

The Patriots ruled cornerbacks Marcus Jones (concussion) and Jack Jones (knee) out on Friday. Jack Jones went on injured reserve Saturday, so he will not be back in Week 18 either. Jalen Mills (groin) and Jonathan Jones (chest) are listed as questionable, so the Patriots still have other injury concerns to sort out in the secondary.