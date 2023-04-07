Richie James agrees to deal with Chiefs

The Chiefs are adding another wide receiver to their roster.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team has agreed to sign Richie James as a free agent.

James comes to the Chiefs off of the most productive year of his NFL career with the Giants. He had 57 catches, 569 yards, and four touchdowns last season, which was good for best or tied for the most on the team.

Those were also career highs for a player who had 38 catches for 689 yards and three touchdowns over his three seasons with the 49ers.

The Chiefs have lost JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman from their receiving corps in free agency. James will join Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore in this year’s corps.