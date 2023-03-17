 Skip navigation
River Cracraft to re-sign with Dolphins

  
Published March 17, 2023 11:35 AM
nbc_csu_ramseytrade_230313
March 13, 2023 01:50 PM
Chris Simms thinks Jalen Ramsey has lost a step from his prime but still argues that the corner was a great value for Miami at a reported cost of a third-round pick to the Rams.

The Dolphins will have wide receiver River Cracraft back for the 2023 season.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Cracraft has agreed to re-sign with the team. It’s a one-year deal and no other terms have been reported.

Cracraft joined the Dolphins in 2022 and appeared in 11 games for the team. He caught nine passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Cracraft has experience returning punts from his time with the Broncos and 49ers, but the Dolphins did not use him in that role.

The Dolphins have also signed Braxton Berrios and claimed Freddie Swain off waivers this week. Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson, and Erik Ezukanma remain on hand from last season’s receiving corps.