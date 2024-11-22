 Skip navigation
Pickens, Steelers must 'mature' to handle success
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Rob Havenstein doubtful for Rams-Eagles

  
Published November 22, 2024 04:46 PM

The Rams are unlikely to have their right tackle for Sunday’s matchup against the Eagles.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein is officially doubtful for Week 12 with an ankle injury. He did not practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Havenstein has missed the last two weeks with the injury suffered against the Seahawks on Nov. 3.

Los Angeles ruled out cornerback Charles Woods (ankle) and offensive lineman KT Leveston (ankle).

Cornerback Cobie Durant (thigh), offensvie lineman Joe Notebook (ankle)., nose tackle Neville Gallimore (neck), and offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (illness) are off the injury report and are set to play.