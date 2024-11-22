Rob Havenstein doubtful for Rams-Eagles

The Rams are unlikely to have their right tackle for Sunday’s matchup against the Eagles.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein is officially doubtful for Week 12 with an ankle injury. He did not practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Havenstein has missed the last two weeks with the injury suffered against the Seahawks on Nov. 3.

Los Angeles ruled out cornerback Charles Woods (ankle) and offensive lineman KT Leveston (ankle).

Cornerback Cobie Durant (thigh), offensvie lineman Joe Notebook (ankle)., nose tackle Neville Gallimore (neck), and offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (illness) are off the injury report and are set to play.