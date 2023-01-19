Robbie Gould remains perfect in the playoffs, Kyle Shanahan always expects him to make it

49ers kicker Robbie Gould has never missed a kick in the playoffs in his career: He’s 25-for-25 on field goals in the playoffs, the best mark in NFL history, and he’s also 37-for-37 on extra points.

After Gould went 4-for-4 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points in the 49ers’ playoff win over the Seahawks, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said it’s a huge load off to believe his kicker is going to make it every time.

“He’s been one of the best kickers of our generation ,” Shanahan said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “He’s been extremely consistent. You see how long he’s been doing it. And when it comes to the playoffs, that’s the most important thing. And I feel like he’s always going to make it, regardless of what game it is. That’s how he’s given us that feeling in these six years. And I guess it makes sense that I even feel stronger in the playoffs about it.”

As the 49ers prepare to play the Cowboys and kicker Brett Maher, who missed four extra points on Monday night, Shanahan feels confident he won’t have to worry about his kicker getting a case of the yips.