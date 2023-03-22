Robert Kraft on Dont’a Hightower’s retirement: We are honored to call him a Patriot

Former Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower announced his retirement Tuesday. It comes after three Super Bowl championships in nine seasons in New England.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft released a statement about Hightower’s retirement.

“Dont’a Hightower is a champion,” Kraft said in a statement. “He won at every level he ever played and always excelled in championship games. He helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls after winning two national championships at Alabama to become just the second player to win multiple championships at each level. He was a versatile linebacker whose game-altering plays in each of our Super Bowls earned him the moniker ‘Mr. February.’ Some of his greatest performances came on our biggest stage, including a crucial goal-line tackle against Seattle in Super Bowl XLIX, his strip stack against Atlanta two years later that sparked the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, and a two-sack performance that was part of a stifling defense which held the explosive L.A. Rams to just three points in Super Bowl LIII.

“I congratulate Dont’a on a tremendous career. We are honored to call Dont’a a Patriot and will always celebrate him as a champion.”