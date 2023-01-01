 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Robert Kraft pushes a New Year's resolution to fight hate, in all its forms

Published January 1, 2023 09:01 AM

  
In October, Patriots owner Robert Kraft funded an ad combating antisemitism . As a new year begins, Kraft is broadening his focus to fighting all forms of hate.

A new spot that debuted today encourages those who are the subject of hate to unite against is.

“Right now, the Jewish community is facing rising hate and antisemitism,” Kraft said in a press release. “Since New Year’s Day is a great time to make resolutions, I resolve to continue doing more to end hate against all people and specifically to combat Jewish hate. I hope this ad will speak to diverse communities in America and inspire them to stand up to all forms of hate as well. We are stronger when we come together and unite in the fight against hate and intolerance.”

The commercial ran on CBS affiliates in Boston, New York, and Kansas City during the early slate of NFL games. It will air again during the nationally-televised Vikings-Packers game, which starts at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The ad, which can be seen here , mentions various communities that are routinely subject to hate. And it makes an important point -- those who hate some of those groups typically hate all of them.

Kraft launched the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism in 2019, in order to address the rising hate against Jews. FACS will unveil a new campaign in March 2023 that will push the message even more strongly.