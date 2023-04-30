 Skip navigation
Robert Saleh: Aaron Rodgers has already made his presence felt

  
Published April 30, 2023 05:53 AM
Aaron Rodgers officially became a member of the Jets last week and he didn’t waste any time making his presence felt around his new town.

Rodgers took in Saturday night’s Rangers win at Madison Square Garden and got a strong response from the crowd when he made an appearance on the video screen during the game. He spent the rest of the week taking part in the Jets’ offseason program and head coach Robert Saleh said that the quarterback has had an impact on his new team in a short period of time.

“We’re a really, really young team, especially on offense and just to watch him and [offensive coordinator] Nathaniel [Hackett] and the way they communicate together and he’s already made his presence felt with regards to meetings and input, just discussions on all of the different things we’re trying to get accomplished on offense, so he’s a tremendous human, first and foremost, Aaron is,” Saleh said at a Saturday press conference. “Just listening, there is little, subtle things I’m not going to get into, but he definitely cares about people and you can tell in the way he speaks to people, so really fortunate that he’s here.”

Saleh referenced both Rodgers’ arrival and the team’s draft by saying that the Jets “got better” this week and plenty of those fans who were cheering Rodgers on Saturday night will be eagerly anticipating a chance to see how much better the Jets are once they get to the field in September.