Robert Saleh confirms interest in Odell Beckham

  
Published March 27, 2023 10:01 AM
March 27, 2023 08:02 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze why anything other than a “no” is a "maybe" at this point in free agency and outline at what point Odell Beckham Jr. might have to accept a deal for less in order to play again.

The Jets signed free agent receiver Allen Lazard. That was one of the players on Aaron Rodgers’ wish list . Free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was another.

Jets coach Robert Saleh confirmed the team’s interest in signing Beckham.

“Yeah, there’s always going to be interest with any great player, obviously, but things have to work out,” Saleh said Monday. “Obviously, there’s a whole lot of different things.”

Beckham, a free agent for more than a year, has received interest but not at the right price. He suggested recently that the best offer he’s gotten includes a compensation package of $4 million .

The star receiver missed all of last season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022. He underwent surgery Feb. 22, 2022.

He had a workout for 12 teams, including the Jets, on March 10 to show how his twice surgically repaired knee has healed.

“You know ACL’s nowadays, those are easily fixable,” Saleh said. “He’s been a fantastic receiver in this league. Everything you hear about him, he’s a phenomenal person. Again, it’s just something that you’re always going to turn over every stone. Cross your t’s. Dot your i’s. Just make sure you’re not missing an opportunity to add a great player. There’s no guarantee anything will happen. . . . We’re always going to study every player on the market to make sure that we’re not missing out on an opportunity to add a good player.”

The Jets have shuffled their receiving corps. They released Braxton Berrios, traded Elijah Moore and signed Lazard and Mecole Hardman.

They still need to make the addition of Rodgers official, but, as Saleh said Monday, it takes “two to tango .”