Robert Saleh thinks Jets are one of 6-8 teams with legitimate chance to win Super Bowl

  
Published May 23, 2023 07:16 AM

The arrival of quarterback Aaron Rodgers has changed the expectation level for the Jets in 2023 and head coach Robert Saleh isn’t shying away from the shift.

At a Tuesday press conference, Saleh said “it’s been all positive” since Rodgers officially joined the team in a trade last month and that he can already see the impact his experience, communication and “fantastic mind” are having on the team. Saleh also made it clear that he thinks that impact puts the Jets in position for their first trip to the playoffs since 2010 and more.

Saleh said he “acknowledged the positivity” that has come with Rodgers’ acquisition and that there are “realistically maybe 6-8 teams that have a legitimate chance” to win the Super Bowl heading into the season. He said that he believes the Jets are in that group before noting that the team has a lot of work to do in the coming months in order to take their best shot at making that happen.

Rodgers did something similar in his first press conference with the team when he said the team’s Super Bowl III trophy looks lonely and the NFL has made sure that their bid for another Lombardi will have a lot of followers over the course of the regular season.