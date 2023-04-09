 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Robert Saleh: Jets running back Breece Hall “looks fantastic” in ACL recovery

  
Published April 9, 2023 05:57 AM
Jets running back Breece Hall started strong in 2022, before suffering a torn ACL in October and ending a very promising rookie season, which featured a per-carry average of 5.8 yards.

His return is another reason for Jets fans to be optimistic about 2023, especially since the recovery and rehab apparently are going well.

Breece looks fantastic ,” coach Robert Saleh recently said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

Of course, it’s rare that any coach or executive acknowledges that a player’s return from a serious injury isn’t going well. Optimism fuels everything said in any offseason. For the Jets, this offseason entails even more optimism, given the looming arrival of Aaron Rodgers.

Behind Hall, the Jets have Michael Carter, Bam Knight, and Ty Johnson. Saleh said the Jets “love our running back room,” which suggests those will be the top four options when it’s time to go to training camp.

Unless that’s what they want us to think, as they plot a potential effort to add a tailback in the mid-to-late rounds of the draft. With or without a new addition, the Jets seem to be in great shape at running back, if Hall does indeed return in 2023 fully healed from the injury that ended his 2022 campaign.