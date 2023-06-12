Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers: “I’ve never been around a QB like that”

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has been on NFL coaching staffs since 2005, but he has neither coached nor against a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers.

Saleh described a pass Rodgers made to a seemingly well-covered C.J. Uzomah on which Rodgers made an adjustment knowing that Uzomah was looking at him and the defender was looking at Uzomah, which allowed Uzomah to get to where the ball was going a split-second before the defender and make the catch. Saleh said almost anyone else in the game would have thought Uzomah was covered, but Rodgers knew how to get the ball to him.

“Me, personally, I’ve never been around a quarterback like that,” Saleh told Albert Breer of SI.com. “We’ve had some good quarterbacks—Russell [Wilson], Jimmy [Garoppolo], Matt Schaub. This is different, and not to speak poorly on them. So he throws a ball to C.J. Uzomah. And I was like, He’s covered! And he says, Guy’s not looking at me, he’s open.”

Whether Rodgers can turn the Jets into a Super Bowl team remains to be seen, but Saleh says so far, Rodgers is everything the Jets hoped he would be.

“It couldn’t have gone any better,” Saleh said. “Couldn’t have gone any better.”