 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers: “I’ve never been around a QB like that”

  
Published June 12, 2023 12:51 PM
jMWFZ89getxf
June 12, 2023 08:35 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Aaron Rodgers' comments about believing Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner could become the best WR and CB in the NFL.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has been on NFL coaching staffs since 2005, but he has neither coached nor against a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers.

Saleh described a pass Rodgers made to a seemingly well-covered C.J. Uzomah on which Rodgers made an adjustment knowing that Uzomah was looking at him and the defender was looking at Uzomah, which allowed Uzomah to get to where the ball was going a split-second before the defender and make the catch. Saleh said almost anyone else in the game would have thought Uzomah was covered, but Rodgers knew how to get the ball to him.

“Me, personally, I’ve never been around a quarterback like that,” Saleh told Albert Breer of SI.com. “We’ve had some good quarterbacks—Russell [Wilson], Jimmy [Garoppolo], Matt Schaub. This is different, and not to speak poorly on them. So he throws a ball to C.J. Uzomah. And I was like, He’s covered! And he says, Guy’s not looking at me, he’s open.”

Whether Rodgers can turn the Jets into a Super Bowl team remains to be seen, but Saleh says so far, Rodgers is everything the Jets hoped he would be.

“It couldn’t have gone any better,” Saleh said. “Couldn’t have gone any better.”