Robert Woods won’t play, but Will Anderson, Laremy Tunsil officially active for Texans

The inactive list favors the Colts for tonight’s AFC South play-in showdown. The winner will earn at least a wild-card berth.

The Texans already had ruled out defensive end Jonathan Greenard (ankle) and receiver Noah Brown (back). Receiver Robert Woods (hip) also won’t play.

Woods has 40 receptions for 426 yards and a touchdown this season.

That means C.J. Stroud won’t have his third (Tank Dell), fourth (Woods) or fifth (Brown) leading receivers this season. Dell is on season-ending injured reserve.

Receiver Nico Collins and tight Dalton Schultz are leading the team in receptions with 71 and 54 respectively.

The Texans’ other inactives are cornerback Kris Boyd, offensive guard Nick Broeker and quarterback Case Keenum, who will serve as the emergency, third quarterback.

Defensive end Will Anderson (ankle), fullback Andrew Beck (calf), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (hip), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (ankle), and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (groin) are dressed. They were questionable to play.

The Colts’ inactives are defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore, offensive guard Jack Anderson, strong safety Henry Black, cornerback Chris Lammons (ankle) and running back Trey Sermon.

Center Ryan Kelly (ankle), left guard Quenton Nelson (ankle), right tackle Braden Smith (knee), cornerback Kenny Moore II (back) and running back Zack Moss (forearm) are active.