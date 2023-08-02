 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Diego Padres at Toronto Blue Jays
Padres scratch Joe Musgrove from start with lingering right shoulder stiffness
Chevy Rock & Roll 400
Dynamic duo: Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus selected to NASCAR Hall of Fame
NASCAR: Ford EcoBoost 400
Nate Ryan’s ballot for the 2024 class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Top Clips

nbc_nas_enascarpoconorecap_230802.jpg
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series at Pocono
nbc_berry_rideordie_230802.jpg
Berry’s potential 2023 ‘Ride or Die’ options
nbc_golf_madduxwakefield_230802.jpg
Maddux, Wakefield chase golf passion in retirement

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Diego Padres at Toronto Blue Jays
Padres scratch Joe Musgrove from start with lingering right shoulder stiffness
Chevy Rock & Roll 400
Dynamic duo: Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus selected to NASCAR Hall of Fame
NASCAR: Ford EcoBoost 400
Nate Ryan’s ballot for the 2024 class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Top Clips

nbc_nas_enascarpoconorecap_230802.jpg
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series at Pocono
nbc_berry_rideordie_230802.jpg
Berry’s potential 2023 ‘Ride or Die’ options
nbc_golf_madduxwakefield_230802.jpg
Maddux, Wakefield chase golf passion in retirement

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rock Ya-Sin injured at practice, Ravens don’t think it’s serious

  
Published August 2, 2023 04:02 PM

Ravens cornerback Rock Ya-Sin’s health was a topic at head coach John Harbaugh’s post-practice press conference on Wednesday.

Ya-Sin left practice after pulling up while covering a wide receiver during a drill. Harbaugh said Ya-Sin is still being evaluated, but the initial thought is that he avoided a major injury.

“Not a serious thing, but let’s wait and see what we hear. We’ll know more once they get a look at it,” Harbaugh said.

Ya-Sin joined the Ravens on a one-year contract as a free agent this offseason and is expected to play a leading role in their secondary.