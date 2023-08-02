Rock Ya-Sin injured at practice, Ravens don’t think it’s serious

Ravens cornerback Rock Ya-Sin’s health was a topic at head coach John Harbaugh’s post-practice press conference on Wednesday.

Ya-Sin left practice after pulling up while covering a wide receiver during a drill. Harbaugh said Ya-Sin is still being evaluated, but the initial thought is that he avoided a major injury.

“Not a serious thing, but let’s wait and see what we hear. We’ll know more once they get a look at it,” Harbaugh said.

Ya-Sin joined the Ravens on a one-year contract as a free agent this offseason and is expected to play a leading role in their secondary.