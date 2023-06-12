 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rodrigo Blankenship trying out for Buccaneers

  
Published June 12, 2023 07:29 AM
LjA8ZijaHnM_
June 7, 2023 09:52 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the PGA Tour's merge with LIV indicates that at a certain point, most things have a price, and assess if the NFL potentially could be connected down the road.

Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship’s bid to get back into the NFL is taking him to Tampa this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Blankenship is trying out for the Buccaneers at their mandatory minicamp. Chase McLaughlin is currently the only kicker on the Bucs’ roster.

Blankenship made the Colts as an undrafted rookie in 2020 and went 32-of-37 on field goals and 43-of-45 on extra points that year. He only kicked in five games in 2021 before a season-ending hip injury and he was cut after one game last year. Blankenship missed a field goal in overtime and had two kickoffs go out of bounds in a season-opening tie with the Texans.

The Cardinals brought Blankenship in for a couple of games later in the season and he made both field goals he tried while missing one of his three extra point tries.