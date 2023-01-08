 Skip navigation
Roger Goodell on Bills-Bengals: Standard protocol was to resume play

  
Published January 8, 2023 09:44 AM
One of the lingering questions from Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game relates to whether the league planned to proceed. ESPN said that the game would continue after a five-minute warmup period. NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent vehemently denied that any consideration was given to continuing the game.

Appearing on Patriots Preview on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged that the standard protocol was, and is, to resume the game after a serious injury.

“That comes with a lot of discussion,” Goodell said. “The coaches, the players, they’re hearing from their players. You want to get all that information. A standard practice would be to resume play , but when you get feedback that it may not be appropriate, that’s when Troy made the decision to suspend play. Which was the right decision, and allow everyone to go back and let’s gather ourselves and get more information, which was clear we needed to do. So, and then I made the decision to postpone shortly thereafter.”

That’s a reasonable approach, perhaps the one that Vincent should have embraced from the start. The standard protocol is to play. It always is. At some point, it becomes clear that the standard protocol must be ignored.

So did someone at some point say that the game would continue? Absolutely. ESPN was told that the game would continue. The Bengals were told that the game would continue . It’s not inappropriate or insensitive for the league to plan to implement its standard protocol.

It would have been inappropriate and insensitive to actually implement the protocol once all information was gathered. And that didn’t happen.

Put simply, Vincent created in his early Tuesday remarks to reporters an issue that really shouldn’t have been an issue . The following day, he doubled down on what should have been a non-issue.

Yes, the league planned to continue the game. That’s the standard approach. No, the game didn’t continue.

If the league would have simply embraced that commonsensical explanation from the get go, an avoidable and unnecessary issue wouldn’t have emerged this week.