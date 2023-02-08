Roger Goodell: You’ll see more football in Germany

The NFL has played 38 regular-season games outside the U.S. with 33 in the United Kingdom, four in Mexico and one in Germany. It has committed to five more in 2023, with three in London and two in Germany.

“Every time we play a game whether it’s in the UK or Germany, it’s just extraordinary to see the reaction of the fans,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “When we went to Germany, I don’t think any of us would have anticipated the kind of reaction we got there,” Goodell said. “For our first game, and having been somebody who was involved with American football in Germany through the NFL since 1989. To me, it was really rewarding to see how our fan base has expanded, and we want to make NFL football a global sport. I think we’ll continue on this path. We both every record around our international games this year whether it was viewership or attendance. The excitement is just extraordinary. What our biggest challenge is how do we bottle that? How do we take that and how do we make NFL football a global sport. We’re well on our way to that, and we’re going to put a lot of focus on that.”

In 2023, the Chiefs and Patriots will play regular-season “home” games in Germany, with destination cities announced later this year. The NFL previously confirmed that Munich and Frankfurt will stage games in Germany over the next four years.

“I think from our experience that we had last year, we’re confident we’re going to see that experience again with at least one game in Frankfurt,” Goodell said. “We’re confident that we’re going to continue to be there well beyond any agreement we stated even a year ago. I think you’ll see more games than what we committed to. It’s moving the ball for us. It’s actually showing the incredible support we have over there. Our teams loved it. Our league loved. Our fans loved it on a global basis. So, you’ll see more football in Germany.”

London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- the only purpose-built NFL stadium outside of the US -- will host two international games again in 2023, with the Bills and Titans hosting games. The Jaguars will return to their home away from home, Wembley Stadium, as part of their multi-year commitment to playing in the UK.

The NFL will not play in Mexico next season because of renovations at Estadio Azteca in preparation for the World Cup, but Goodell said the league will return there.

“When that stadium is completed and we can come back, we’re coming back,” Goodell said. “Mexico is one of the places we want to continue to play. Fans there are just amazing, so we want to be back.”