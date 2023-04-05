Ron Rivera: Chase Young’s health will drive big part of fifth-year option conversation

The Commanders have not given much indication about which way their decision about picking up their option on defensive end Chase Young’s contract will go and head coach Rob Rivera’s most recent comments suggest the final call won’t come before the team reports for the start of their offseason program.

Young tore his ACL in 2021 and he played just three games last year after an extended recovery stretched well into the regular season. On Tuesday, Rivera said that Young’s health will factor into any conversations that the team has about his future and that the way he looks in a couple of weeks will be central to those discussions.

“That’s the thing that will drive a big part of the conversation ,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “As we continue to work through this and talk about it, it will be about seeing him and watching him. Again, we get started April 17, so we’ll continue to work through these things — talk to the doctors, talk to the trainers, strength and medical — and just kind of get a feel for where he is. Then we’ll be able to make a decision and we’ll go from there.”

Rivera previously said that a change in ownership would also be a factor in the ultimate decision about Young’s option, which would cost the team $17.452 million. It remains unclear when that process will be completed, however, and Young’s health will still be a consideration under any circumstances.