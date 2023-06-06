 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ron Rivera: Commanders will be diligent about educating players of gambling rules

  
Published June 6, 2023 07:50 AM
s8_6_GzNGW4G
June 1, 2023 08:36 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the Commanders’ offensive potential this season, with Eric Bieniemy calling the shots, Sam Howell at the helm and offensive weapons ready to support him.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera says it’s incumbent on teams to make sure players know about the NFL’s strict gambling rules.

Rivera said today that after Commanders defensive lineman Shaka Toney was suspended by the NFL for gambling policy violations in April, it became even more clear to the team that gambling is something that must be taken seriously.

“The first thing we did when it first broke initially, we did have a player that was involved, unfortunately, we reached out to the league and asked them if they had a PowerPoint they could send and share with us,” Rivera said. “We got Mike Jacobs, our head of security here, involved as well. And then we presented to the players. It’s presented every year, but what we did was an extra emphasis on it. Tomorrow the league will have a presentation as well. So we’re going to continue that, it will be a presentation that we will do during training camp as well again, just so we continue to hammer these things home and be very, very careful that we understand the integrity of the league, the integrity of each team and the players’ own integrity and coaches’ integrity for that matter as well are at stake. We have to be very, very diligent about this.”

Although the NFL has embraced gambling by partnering with sports books, the league still strictly prohibits players from betting on NFL games, and from betting on any sport while they’re at the team facility or other team functions. Some players appeared not to know that and have been suspended, and Rivera and other coaches are doing what they can to avoid more suspensions.