Ron Rivera learned in Carolina that a coach has to mesh with the new owner

Ron Rivera was head coach of the Panthers when David Tepper bought the franchise in 2018. Rivera survived that season under his new boss, but Tepper fired Rivera during the 2019 season.

Now Rivera is head coach of the Commanders, and Dan Snyder may soon sell the team. And Rivera says he knows that a coach has to be able to mesh with his new owner.

“I’ve got to be very specific and very clear cut with what our vision is going forward,” Rivera said, via the Washington Times. “And it has to mesh. That’s one of the things I learned from [the Panthers change] is that not having it mesh, not having an explanation of what we’re going to do and how we’re going to do it . . . slows that process down. When that opportunity comes, when I sit down [with new ownership] and go through the explanation, I’m going to be very concise.”

Until we know who the Commanders’ owner is going to be, we have no idea how well he’ll mesh with Rivera, but we do know that the better the Commanders play this year, the safer Rivera’s job will be when the new coach arrives.