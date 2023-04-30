 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ron Rivera makes reference to “former ownership” before correcting himself

  
Published April 30, 2023 05:13 AM
nbc_pft_cornerbacks_230428
April 28, 2023 09:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine the CBs who were selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, including Emmanuel Forbes to the Commanders, Christian Gonzalez to the Patriots and more.

Regardless of how they feel about the draft picks made by their favorite team over the weekend, Commanders fans have reason to be a little more happy today.

Coach Ron Rivera misspoke during a Saturday media availability, referring to Daniel and Tanya Snyder as “former ownership ” of the team, via Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan in D.C. Rivera then corrected himself to say “current ownership.”

Rivera’s flub was far more right than wrong. The Snyders have disconnected. They cleared out of the facility in December, we’ve reported. They’ve moved to England, we’ve heard.

And while it’s not done until it’s done -- especially if Dan Snyder decides to make things difficult on the way out -- it’s getting there. The fact that Commissioner Roger Goodell recently said he expects a sale to be announced in May means the horse is out of the barn. The Snyders are out of the building. New owners, whoever they might be, will be taking the reins, sooner than later.

Even if Snyder goes with a whimper and not a bang, fans just want him gone. And it’s getting there. Rivera’s comment suggests that, as a practical matter, it has already happened.