Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ron Rivera: No regrets about starting Carson Wentz, no QB decision yet for Week 18

  
Published January 2, 2023 09:08 AM
nbc_pft_commanderswentzv2_230102
January 2, 2023 09:14 AM
For the ninth time in his 12 years as a head coach, the Commanders' Ron Rivera has suffered a losing season, so Mike Florio and Myles Simmons wonder how much time he has left to prove himself in Washington.

While Commanders head coach Ron Rivera put quarterback Carson Wentz back into the starting lineup for the team’s Week 17 game against the Browns, the move did not pay off.

Wentz finished the game 16-of-28 passing for 143 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. While he did rush for a 1-yard touchdown, he was sacked three times and had a 31.4 passer rating.

Still, Rivera responded, “No,” when asked on Monday if he regretted starting Wentz.

“Because to me, it was always about winning and that it was in our hands. I mean, we controlled our destiny basically — and that’s the truth of the matter,” Rivera said in his video conference. “Being 0-2-1 in the last three games was probably the thing that really pushed me more than anything else and That’s what I looked at. And, as I said, coming off of the last quarter of the 49ers game, I was relatively optimistic in terms of feeling what Carson could do .

“I thought we could run the ball. I think we could’ve run the ball a little bit better, even though we did run it well. I think that could’ve helped us a little bit more. But, again, the decision was made because I felt we needed a little something after going [in] that stretch of three games being 0-2-1.”

Rivera said he hasn’t made a decision yet as to who will start the Week 18 game against Dallas. But he noted that the Commanders will be playing to win, despite being knocked out of postseason contention.

The Commanders could turn back to Taylor Heinicke, stick with Wentz, or start fifth-round rookie Sam Howell to check his progress after being on the roster all year long.

Last week, Rivera announced his QB decision on Wednesday so it stands to reason that he’d follow the same timeline for the final game of the 2022 season.