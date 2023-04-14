 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ron Rivera on Commanders sale: Kind of a relief, then back to draft meetings

  
Published April 14, 2023 11:16 AM
nbc_pft_dansnyder_230414
April 14, 2023 07:56 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King unpack the report that Dan Snyder has reached an agreement in principle to sell the Commanders for $6 billion and discuss how the Mary Jo White investigation factors in.

Thursday brought reports that Josh Harris has come to an agreement to buy the Commanders from Daniel Snyder and that news was met with a number of responses from around the football world.

On Friday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera shared the response from inside the team’s facility. There was a growing feeling that a deal was imminent and Rivera told Jarrett Bell of USA Today that it was “kind of relief” to hear that an agreement was in place.

Rivera added that any time spent on the impending sale of the team was brief because there was other work to do.

“It really seemed like a load was lifted, because everybody was on pins and needles for the last couple of months ,” Rivera said. “You kind of wondered what was going to happen. . . . Then we got right back to the draft meetings. We’ll still be business as usual.”

It won’t be exactly as usual in Washington, however. When discussing a possible sale last month, Rivera acknowledged that the new owner “has got to be able to believe in what I’m talking about” in order to remain in his current job. That sales process will start as soon as the other one is officially completed.