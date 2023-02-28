 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ron Rivera: Sam Howell is not our starter, but he is coming in as QB1

  
Published February 28, 2023 10:21 AM
nbc_pk_wentzreleased_230228
February 28, 2023 08:14 AM
Peter King and Myles Simmons react to the Commanders' release of QB Carson Wentz, who seemed destined for stardom in 2017 but now at age 30 seems finished as a starter in the NFL.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has said several times since the season ended that Sam Howell will be the team’s “QB1" entering the offseason program.

But on Tuesday, Rivera explicitly clarified that doesn’t mean Howell is going to be behind center when Washington’s season opens in September.

“He’s not our starter,” Rivera said in his Combine press conference. “He’s coming in as the QB1. He’ll get a great opportunity to be our starter. But we do want to find a veteran quarterback. We have Taylor Heinicke that’s a free agent. We’ve got to work through that as well. And we’ll see what happens from there.”

Rivera noted that there are several things the team likes about Howell, including what he displayed the year before he was drafted out of North Carolina.

“Well if you go back to his junior year coming out, this is a guy who had some very good grades on him as far as being draftable,” Rivera said. “If you go back and you ask some scouts what the grades are, you’re going to see some pretty high grades. That’s what I did. I looked at our people’s grades, and we had some very good grades on him. So, we feel very confident in his ability.

“Secondly, he showed us over a period of time — he played a lot in the preseason, that’s something we did on purpose. We wanted to see him because we like him that much. During the season, when you watched the practice tape, he just had some moments where he showed you, he’s done a really good job. And then getting the opportunity against Dallas, I thought he came out and played the type of game that you’re looking for as far as the quarterback’s concerned. He’s got a tremendous skillset, got a good arm — the kind of arm that you do look for.”

In his Week 18 start against the Cowboys, Howell completed 11-of-19 passes for 169 yards with a touchdown and interception. He also rushed for 35 yards with a TD.

While Rivera may have plenty of confidence in Howell, the young quarterback will have plenty to prove throughout the upcoming offseason program.