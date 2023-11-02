Ron Rivera: Trades an opportunity to see what else we have

The Commanders may not have raised a white flag on their season at the trade deadline, but they certainly signaled that they are looking at 2024 and beyond as better days for the franchise.

Dealing defensive ends Montez Sweat and Chase Young for 2024 second- and third-round picks makes the Commanders weaker now while creating what head coach Ron Rivera calls “an opportunity to build for the future.” That goes past the additional draft picks to offering playing time to players like James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill, fifth-round pick KJ Henry, and seventh-rounder Andre Jones Jr.

“It’s an opportunity to see what else we have,” Rivera said, via the team’s website. “It’s an opportunity to go out and win football games with different guys, and we feel we have an opportunity to go out and play and play well.”

The trades were a sign that the team’s new ownership is taking the franchise in a different direction and one of the big questions heading into the offseason will be whether Rivera has any place in their plans. It doesn’t feel like he has much job security heading into the second half of the season and it may take a long and unexpected winning streak to change that outlook in Washington.