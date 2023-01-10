 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ron Rivera: We’re going into this offseason’s QB search in a much better place

  
Published January 10, 2023 07:02 AM
nbc_csu_bengalsravens_230109
January 9, 2023 01:52 PM
Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms recap the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 18 victory over the Baltimore Ravens and debate if the Ravens have a chance to beat the Bengals in the playoffs if Lamar Jackson isn't available.

The Commanders went into the 2022 offseason looking for the right answer at quarterback and they didn’t find it.

A trade for Carson Wentz didn’t spark a rebound in the quarterback’s play and Taylor Heinicke’s run of wins after Wentz’ finger injury ran into a brick wall in the final week of the season. That led to a move back to Wentz for Week 17 and rookie Sam Howell made his NFL debut in Week 18.

Howell figures to be back, but the Commanders need to find a surer thing at starter than they’ve had in head coach Ron Rivera’s three seasons with the team. At a Tuesday press conference, Rivera shared why he’s confident that this search for a quarterback will play out more successfully.

“I think going into it, we’re in a much better place,” Rivera said.

Rivera and General Manager Martin Mayhew said the team will evaluate all routes of adding a quarterback as the offseason unfolds. With the sale of the team looming, making the right choice will probably be necessary for everyone to keep their jobs in Washington beyond 2023.