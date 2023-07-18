 Skip navigation
Rookies report to training camp for nine teams on Tuesday

  
Published July 18, 2023 09:16 AM

The NFL’s summer break is coming to an end.

The Jets will be the first team to start training camp when they have their full roster report to work on Wednesday, but a handful of teams are getting some of their players back to work on Tuesday. Nine teams will have their rookies report ahead of the official start to camp.

One of the nine teams is the defending champions. The Chiefs will have their full squad report on July 22, but the team’s youngest players will get a jump on helping prepare for their title defense on Tuesday.

The other eight teams will have their rookies in for a bit longer before their full squads report. The Falcons, Ravens, Bills, Chargers, Dolphins, Saints, Giants, and 49ers will begin working with their youngest players before their full squads report to work next week.