nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Russell Wilson, Justin Fields both lead TD drives in first quarter of preseason finale

  
Published August 24, 2024 01:40 PM

The Steelers’ quarterback competition has still not been settled, and both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields looked good in limited action in the first quarter of the preseason finale at Detroit.

Wilson got the start and led the Steelers on a five-play, 60-yard touchdown drive. Wilson went 2-for-2 passing for 26 yards on a drive that ended with a Cordarrelle Patterson 31-yard touchdown run.

Fields got the next possession and led the Steelers on a six-play, 35-yard touchdown drive. Fields went 2-for-2 passing for 27 yards on a drive that ended with a La’Mical Perine one-yard touchdown run.

The Steelers seem poised to hand the starting job to Wilson for the Week One opener against the Falcons. But the preseason battle has been close enough that Mike Tomlin doesn’t have an easy decision ahead of him.