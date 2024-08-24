Russell Wilson, Justin Fields both lead TD drives in first quarter of preseason finale

The Steelers’ quarterback competition has still not been settled, and both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields looked good in limited action in the first quarter of the preseason finale at Detroit.

Wilson got the start and led the Steelers on a five-play, 60-yard touchdown drive. Wilson went 2-for-2 passing for 26 yards on a drive that ended with a Cordarrelle Patterson 31-yard touchdown run.

Fields got the next possession and led the Steelers on a six-play, 35-yard touchdown drive. Fields went 2-for-2 passing for 27 yards on a drive that ended with a La’Mical Perine one-yard touchdown run.

The Steelers seem poised to hand the starting job to Wilson for the Week One opener against the Falcons. But the preseason battle has been close enough that Mike Tomlin doesn’t have an easy decision ahead of him.