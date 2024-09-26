 Skip navigation
Russell Wilson limited in a 10th consecutive practice

  
Published September 26, 2024 04:43 PM

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson still isn’t practicing fully.

He remained limited on the team’s Thursday injury report, the 10th consecutive practice he has been limited since aggravating his calf in the Sept. 5 practice. Wilson was not on the injury report Sept. 4, the last time he practiced fully.

Wilson originally injured his calf pushing a sled during the team’s conditioning test the day before training camp. He thought the injury was fully healed after he missed 10 practices while rehabbing during training camp.

Wilson played six series in the preseason and was on track to start the season opener until he felt tightness in his calf three weeks ago.

Justin Fields is readying to start his fourth consecutive game in place of Wilson.

Running back Jaylen Warren (knee), linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) and tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) did not practice again Thursday. Defensive tackle Cam Heyward, safety Miles Killebrew and running back Cordarrelle Patterson took a rest day.

Offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) again was limited, and safety DeShon Elliott (quad) returned to full participation after being limited a day earlier.