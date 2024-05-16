 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_bryceyoung_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 34, Bryce Young
nbc_csu_samdarnold_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 33, Sam Darnold
nbc_csu_jameiswinston_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 35, Jameis Winston

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Russell Wilson set to return to Denver in Week 2

  
Published May 15, 2024 08:44 PM

Russell Wilson and the Broncos won’t have to wait long to see each other again.

Wilson and the Steelers will be in Denver for a Week Two game against his former team. It’s a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff that will be televised by CBS.

Wilson was released by the Broncos after being benched late last season by Broncos head coach Sean Payton in a move that ensured the Broncos would avoid guaranteeing more money on the quarterbacks’ contract for future seasons. The Steelers signed Wilson, who struggled for most of both his seasons with the Broncos, after he was released.

It’s not a sure thing that Wilson will be starting as the Steelers also traded for Justin Fields, but Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has installed Wilson as the favorite to start so there’s a pretty good chance that he’ll be trying to beat the Broncos in their home opener.

On the other side, it’ll be either first-round pick Bo Nix or Jarrett Stidham, who replaced Wilson last year, running the offensive show for the Broncos.