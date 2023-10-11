Russell Wilson wants Broncos to create a “new history” against Chiefs

It has been a long time since the Broncos beat the Chiefs.

Peyton Manning was their quarterback when they pulled off a furious fourth quarter comeback on September 17, 2015. Manning tied the game with a touchdown pass with 40 seconds to play and the Broncos won it one play later when Bradley Roby returned a Jamaal Charles fumble for the game-winning score.

The Chiefs have won 15 straight matchups since that game, so history will not be on Denver’s side when the two teams take the field on Thursday night. That explains why the Broncos’ current quarterback Russell Wilson is looking for the team to start building a new one this week.

“The important thing is that we’ve got to create a new history,” Wilson said, via the Broncos website. “We have to be able to do that with one play at a time, one moment at a time, one game at a time. . . . Every game has a history of its own, and we’ve got to be focused on this one and go win this game.”

The first five weeks of this season have provided little reason to believe that this is the Broncos team to end their losing streak against the AFC West’s longtime frontrunners, but they will get their shot to change both their short-term and long-term histories on Thursday night.