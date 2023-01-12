 Skip navigation
Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ryan Neal off Seahawks injury report

  
Published January 12, 2023 11:52 AM
nbc_pft_seahawks49ersprev_230112
January 12, 2023 08:43 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explore how the Seahawks could attempt to ruin the 49ers’ postseason dreams after what’s been a strong year.

Seahawks safety Ryan Neal will be back on the field for Saturday’s Wild Card game against the 49ers.

Neal missed the last three games with a knee injury, but he practiced all of this week and he did not receive an injury designation for Saturday. Neal started 10 of the 14 games he played before the injury and finished the year with 66 tackles, a sack, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

Johnathan Abram has been starting alongside Quandre Diggs in Neal’s absence.

Guard Phil Haynes (ankle), running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle, quadriceps), cornerback Xavier Crawford (hamstring), and defensive end Shelby Harris (knee) are listed as questionable for Seattle. No Seahawks players have been ruled out.