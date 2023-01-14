 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ryan Neal, Shelby Harris, DeeJay Dallas active for Seahawks-49ers

  
Published January 14, 2023 10:21 AM
nbc_csu_seahawks49ersprev_230113
January 13, 2023 12:01 PM
Mike Florio explains why he's "stunned" by San Francisco's two-score advantage entering a home showdown against NFC West rivals the Seahawks, Chris Simms shares why Seattle needs to change their offensive approach, and the two are on the same page with their selections.

The Seahawks will officially have a few key players available as they take on the 49ers in Saturday’s wild card matchup.

Safety Ryan Neal, defensive end Shelby Harris, and running back DeeJay Dallas are all active for the contest.

Neal, who missed the regular season’s last three games with a knee injury, had no game status for Saturday. He recorded 66 total tackles with eight passes defensed and an interception in 14 games with 10 starts this season.

Harris was listed as questionable with a knee injury but will play. Dallas was also questionable with ankle and quad injuries but is active.

But guard Phil Haynes (ankle) and cornerback Xavier Crawford (hamstring) are both inactive.

Receiver Penny Hart, cornerback Artie Burns, linebacker Joshua Onujiogu, linebacker Vi Jones and running back Tony Jones are also inactive for Seattle.

For San Francisco, receiver Deebo Samuel got back on the field for last week’s victory over Arizona after missing three games with ankle and MCL sprains.

While the 49ers elevated running back Tevin Coleman for Saturday’s game from the practice squad, he’s inactive. But, as multiple reporters noted, that will still get Coleman a game check.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, cornerback Ambry Thomas, offensive lineman Nick Zakelj, tight end Ross Dwelley, running back Ty Davis-Price, and defensive end Drake Jackson are also inactive for the 49ers.