Ryan Poles: Chase Claypool just needed an extra day or two to get right

Bears receiver Chase Claypool had a short stint on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp but was cleared after passing his physical.

On Tuesday, General Manager Ryan Poles explained that the team, “Just needed an extra day or two to get him right.

“We’re excited about him,” Poles said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “He’s been working hard, spending extra time with our staff getting up to speed.”

Claypool will be available when the team begins practicing this week.

The receiver is entering an important season, as it’s the last year of Claypool’s rookie deal. The Bears sent a second-round pick to Pittsburgh to acquire Claypool in the middle of last season. In seven games with Chicago, Claypool caught just 14 passes for 140 yards.

The Bears are looking for production more on the level of Claypool’s first two seasons. As a rookie in 2020, he caught 62 passes for 873 yards with nine touchdowns in 16 games. He followed that with 59 receptions for 860 yards with two TDs in 2021.