Saints agree to terms with Malik Flowers

The Saints announced the signing of 11 undrafted free agents after the end of the draft this weekend and they added another one to the group on Tuesday,

The team announced that they have agreed to terms with wide receiver and kick returner Malik Flowers.

Flowers appeared in 52 games for Montana and caught 51 passes for 716 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran 16 times for 251 yards and a touchdown, but the return game was where he really stood out.

Flowers averaged 28.9 yards per kickoff return and returned seven kicks for touchdowns during his collegiate time. That ties him with new Saints teammate Rashid Shaheed for the most career kickoff return scores in Football Championship Subdivision history.