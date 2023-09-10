Saints block punt, tie Titans 6-6 in second quarter

Steve Gleason is at the Superdome for Sunday’s game between the Saints and Titans, so it might have been inevitable that the Saints would wind up with a blocked punt before the day was out.

Linebacker Zack Baun blocked a Ryan Stonehouse punt in the second quarter and the Saints recovered on Tennessee’s 28-yard-line. The Saints picked up a first down at the 14-yard-line and quarterback Derek Carr tried a pass to Rashid Shaheed on the end zone on the next snap. It was ruled incomplete on the field and that call was upheld after a challenge by Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

After another incompletion, Titans edge rusher Arden Key hit Carr as he tried to throw a pass. It was ruled incomplete, but Titans head coach Mike Vrabel challenged that it was a fumble recovered by safety Kevin Byard. Officials stood by the call and Brett Grupe hit a field goal to tie the game 6-6.

Gleason had the most famous blocked punt in Saints history in the team’s first game back in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. The Saints would go on to win that game over the Falcons and this year’s team will be looking for the same kind of result even if the circumstances aren’t quite as momentous.