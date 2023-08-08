Saints cancel final open training camp practice because of excessive heat

The Saints have canceled their final open training camp practice, which was scheduled for Thursday.

The team announced the excessive heat that has gripped the Gulf South region will force the team to practice indoors.

“In an effort to protect the health and safety of Saints fans, players, coaches and staff, the final practice will not be rescheduled as more practice time will be conducted in the indoor practice field at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center,” the team said in a statement. “Due to space limitations, the team is unable to accommodate the public indoors. This practice will be the only scheduled public practice canceled this year.”

The Saints “sold out” the nine training camp practices that were open to fans.

Last week, the team changed its practice schedule to account for the excessive heat warnings, spending less time outdoors than planned.

The Saints begin their preseason schedule against the Chiefs in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.