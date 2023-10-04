Saints chided Bucs over not having Tom Brady

The Saints and Buccaneers got together on Sunday for the first time since Tom Brady left Tampa. And the Bucs dismantled the team that had swept Brady’s team in 2020 and 2021, with a 26-9 win.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, the Saints made the miscalculation of trash-talking the Bucs for no longer having the GOAT.

Receiver Chris Godwin had a microphone on during the game. He was speaking to linebacker Devin White.

“They love to talk all that big shit,” Godwin said of the Saints. “They said, ‘Tom’s not here or whatever.’ You feel me? . . . This damn division still goes through us, bro.”

Indeed it does. The Bucs are 3-1. Everyone else is 2-0. And the Buccaneers have looked like the best team in a division that, before the season started, appeared to be wide open.

The folks at JoeBucsFan.com dropped another little intriguing nugget at the bottom of the article. In his Let’s Go! podcast (which frankly is far less interesting now that he’s retired), Brady has yet to acknowledge that his former team is doing very well without him. Maybe, if they beat the Lions when they emerge from their Week 5 bye, he will.