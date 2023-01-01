Saints expect Marshon Lattimore, Chris Olave to play today

It might be too late, but the Saints are getting healthier as the season comes to an end.

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who has been out since Week Five with an abdominal injury, expects to play today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Also expecting to play today is wide receiver Chris Olave, who is officially listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

The Saints aren’t totally out of contention, but to win the NFC South they’ll need to win their final two games while the Buccaneers lose their final two games. The Saints can also affect the NFC playoff race by upsetting the Eagles today, which would prevent Philadelphia from clinching the NFC No. 1 seed this week.