Saints expect to see Trevor Lawrence Thursday night

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence hurt his knee late in last Sunday’s win over the Colts, but the Saints aren’t expecting to see C.J. Beathard on Thursday night.

Saints defensive coordinator Joe Woods said that the team is preparing to face Lawrence and that they expect him to be a difficult player to stop once he does take the field.

“He’s very good; he has all the skills, the arm strength to make all the throws, you can see him process, he’s getting them into the right plays at the line of scrimmage, and he has all types of weapons at every skill position,” Woods said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “They’re a well-oiled machine.”

Lawrence was limited in practice on Tuesday and said that he is optimistic that he’ll get the green light to play on Thursday.